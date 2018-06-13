Observer welcomes new interns for the summer semester: Anna Riley

By Savannah Vicker

For the Opelika

Observer

Anna Riley, from Rome, Georgia, is a communications major and business minor at Auburn University.

Outside of classes, Riley enjoys listening to live concerts and attending music festivals. Her favorite genres include: alternative rock, indie pop, and hip-hop.

In her down time, Riley enjoys coloring in adult coloring books and watching her favorite show on Netflix, “The Office.” Her favorite foods include Asian and Italian cuisine and she can be found enjoying hibachi at Mikata’s Japanese Steak House in Auburn.

With this internship, Riley said her shy nature has been challenged and she has pushed herself outside of her comfort zone.

She added that her work at the Observer has helped her gain experience in interviewing others and writing stories on interesting subjects, which she hopes to utilize in her dream job as public relations representative for a music record label.