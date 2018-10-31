Observer celebrates 10 years

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

The Opelika Observer held a party last night at Collaboration Station to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

Launched Oct. 30, 2008, the newspaper is still carrying out its mission of providing local news for local people.

Pictured above is the current staff of the Opelika Observer:

Front: Michelle Key, Editor/Owner and Morgan Bryce, Associate Editor.

Back (left to right):

D. Mark Mitchell, Sports Columnist; Robert Noles, Photojournalist; Rick Lanier, Sports Writer and Woody Ross and Doug Horn, Marketing.

Photo by Robert Noles.