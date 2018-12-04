Obituaries: Wylene Herring Bush

Wylene Herring Bush

Mrs. Wylene Herring Bush, of Beauregard, Alabama, passed away on November 26, 2018. Wylene was born to Altha Lee and Kembrough Walters Herring on July 7, 1930 in the Herring Community in Beauregard.

Wylene was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lloyd Bush, son-in-law Stanley Richards, great-granddaughter Mary Katherine Wood, and all her siblings: Lester Herring, Helen Hinson, Mavis Chafin, Annie Ruth Cherry, Betty Jean Wright, Ray E. Herring, and Gloria Thompson.

She is survived by daughter Susan Patrick and her husband Michael, daughter Cathy Richards, grandchildren Amy Patrick Wood and her husband John, Jim Patrick and his wife Toni, Justin Richards and his wife Juliet, Ashley Richards, and Adam Richards, and great-grandchildren Caroline, Thomas, and Abigail Wood, Jemma and Braxton Richards.

Wylene loved her Lord and her church, Providence Baptist, where she taught first grade Sunday school for many years and was a longtime member of the church choir. She and her husband, Lloyd, owned and operated Bush’s Grocery on Highway 51 when their children were young. Later, she received training to become a Certified Nursing Assistant and cared for many mothers and their newborn infants at East Alabama Medical Center. Wylene was known for her cooking and could always be found in the kitchen. She found great joy in cooking for friends and family.

Her family will greatly miss their sweet, godly mother and grandmother, even as they celebrate her arrival in her heavenly home.

Visitation for family and friends was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at 12:00 noon at Providence Baptist Church East Campus with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment followed at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Wylene H. Bush, to Providence Baptist Church Music Ministry, 2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika, Alabama 36804.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.