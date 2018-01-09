Obituaries: Warren Shaw Van Benthuysen

Warren Shaw Van Benthuysen

Warren Shaw Van Benthuysen died unexpectedly in Opelika, Alabama on December 27, 2017 at the age of 60.

Warren is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Van Benthuysen from Fairfax, Virginia. He is survived by loved parents Bob and Joyce Van Benthuysen, Opelika, Alabama, sisters Tina Bartsch (Larry), Damascus, Maryland, and Melisa Love (Terry), Opelika, Alabama, nephews Mark Shelley (Connie) of Midland, Michigan, Christopher Shelley (Catherine Provost) of Rockville, Maryland, Cary Robert Shelley (Crystal) of Catonsville, Maryland, Ryan Himel (Molly) of Dalzell, South Carolina, and Adam Himel (Kelly) of Lake Mary, Florida. He is also survived by an aunt, Ethel Odom of Tampa, Florida, and many loved cousins, grand nieces and nephews.

Warren was born on April 9, 1957 in Huntington, New York, the youngest son of Bob and Joyce Van Benthuysen. He grew up in Fairfax, Virginia and graduated from Robinson High School there. Warren was enlisted in the US Army for many years and was stationed, among other places, in Berlin, Germany where he guarded war criminals at Spandau Prison. His work as an Army Firefighter later involved managing US Army Reserve units where he was known for his focus on the care and provision of the common soldier. While in Honduras on an Army mission, Warren developed a deep concern for the children there, eventually returning on his own to check on their needs.

Warren always seemed to notice those less fortunate and the young. He spent many hours entertaining his nephews and later their children during family visits. Eventually moving to Opelika, Warren worked for the Event Operations Group where he provided ushering/security service to many Auburn University functions and other regional events.

A memorial service was scheduled for 3:30 pm, Saturday, December 30th at Trinity United Methodist Church in Opelika, Alabama. The family received friends immediately after the service in the front of the sanctuary. Reverends Earl Ballard and Willis Kierce officiated the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity United Methodist Helping Fund at 800 2nd Avenue, Opelika, AL, 36801 or http://tumcopelika.org/give/ .