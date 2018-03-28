Obituaries: Tommy Ray Tumlin

Tommy Ray Tumlin

Tommy Ray Tumlin 60 of Opelika, Alabama went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Ann (Daniel) Camp and father Harold Ray Tumlin Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Linda Tumlin. Surviving are his children Rebecca (Lee) Coxwell, Cindy Tumlin, Tina (Greg) Miller, and Tommy Tumlin II. Grandchildren Jeremy (Jessica) Miller, Donovan and Caleb Miller. Great Grandchildren Isaac and Jacob Miller. Brother Harold Ray Tumlin Jr. and sisters Wynonna Tumlin, Reba Camp, and Margaret (Randy) Gleaton and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at Fredrick-Dean Funeral Home from 4 – 6 p.m. CST Sunday, March 25, 2018.

Funeral service was held at Ridge Road Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018. Officiating the service was Tommy’s good friends: Brother Doug Morris and Pastor Harvey Miller. Burial was at Beulah Baptist Cemetery.

Tommy was the Pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church for the past six years. He loved the Lord with all his heart. He loved and provided for his family, and he passed on his love and passion for music. He will be greatly missed.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.