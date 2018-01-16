Obituaries: Peggy Jo Taylor

Peggy Jo Taylor

Peggy Jo Taylor of Opelika, Alabama was born in Elmore County, Alabama to the late Jefferson Gilliand and Annie Pearl Boswell on July 16, 1941and passed away at Arbor Springs on January 11, 2018. She was 76 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jessie Bobby Taylor, Sr.; daughters, Sheila Coan and Tiffany Freeman.

She is survived by her children, Jessie B. Taylor, Jr. (Barbara), Seanna Allen, Marlo Hornsby (Lester), Christopher Taylor (Deanna); sister, Gloria “Jo” Hart (Ray), brothers, Charles Edward Boswell, and Billy Wayne Boswell; 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Visitation was held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Sunday, January 14, 2018 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m.

Funeral service was held Sunday, January 14, 2018 in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Larry Doster officiating.

Interment followed at Garden Hills Garden Hills Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Arbor Springs for their loving and compassionate care of Mrs. Taylor.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.