Obituaries: Otis Harold Lynn Sr.

Otis Harold Lynn, Sr.

Mr. Otis Harold Lynn, Sr. passed away, Wednesday, January 3, 2018. He was born in Lee County, Alabama on February 22, 1932 to Mary Etta Berry and Douglas Travis Lynn, Sr.

Otis lived in Opelika for all of his life and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Opelika, where he served as a deacon.

He was also known as the “candyman” for he would visit church members at EAMC and hand out mints and tootsie rolls. He was a retired salesman for the Rental Uniform Service (RUS).

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcel Lacy Lynn; Son, Tommy Wayne Lynn; Daughter, Daphine Lynn; sisters: Virginia Spraggins and Mavis Starr; and his brothers: Rayford Baker, Buddy Lynn, and John Earl Lynn. He is survived by his two daughters: Denise (Donnie) Jackson and Darlene (Randy) Armstrong; Son, Otis “Hal” Lynn, Jr. all of Opelika; grandchildren: PJ (Jamie) Jackson of Bath, ME, Glenn Jackson of Opelika, Justin Armstrong and Mallory (Timmy) Cutts of Dothan, AL; great-granchildren: Haley, Drew & Emma Jackson, Allie, Olivia & Lillian Armstrong, and Bowen Cutts; two sisters: Martha Sue (Bert) Johnson of Silverdale, WA and Carolyn (Don) Schedler of Titusville, FL.

A funeral service for Mr. Lynn was on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CST at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Visitation preceded the service at 1:00 p.m. Reverend Tim Cadenhead officiated. Donations can be made to Valley Haven School P.O. Box 416 Valley, Al 36854.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

www.jeffcoattrant.com