Obituaries: Mark Wayne Williams

Mark Wayne Williams

Mr. Mark Wayne Williams of Opelika, AL met his Lord and Savior this past weekend in December 2018.

He leaves behind his son, Joey Lee Johnson; his daughter, Shelly Rose Cooke; and his daughter, Melissa Rae Williams. He also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Maria and David Garrett; his mother, Mavis Smith; his grandchildren, his nieces and nephews; and a countless number of friends and relatives.

Funeral Services for Mr. Williams was held Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service at 1:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. He was laid to rest in Garden Hills Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed.