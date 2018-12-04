Obituaries: Louise Samford (Mickey) Groom

Louise Samford

(Mickey) Groom

Ms. Louise Samford (Mickey) Groom of Opelika passed away at UAB University Hospital November 26, 2018.

Funeral services for Ms. Groom were Friday, November 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Opelika. Interment followed at Rosemere Cemetery.

Reverends George Mathison and Robin Wilson officiated. Visitation was Friday, November 30, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm. at First United Methodist Church Sanctuary.

Ms. Groom was born November 24, 1933 in Atlanta, Georgia to parents, Dr. Millard and Gwendolyn Samford. She owned and operated Oak Bowery Farms in Opelika, AL and was a retired teacher from the Opelika School District. In 1985, she won the Ladies Amateur World Grand Championship on her horse, Powerful Threat. She recently received the Walking Horse Lady Rider of the Year award.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Millard and Gwendolyn Samford; and brothers, John Samford and Millard Samford.

Ms. Groom is survived by her daughters: Gwen Ingram of Opelika, Louise Cardoza (Michael) of Auburn and Sam Taylor (Jimmy) of Opelika; brother, Wes Samford (Joy) of Birmingham; grandchildren: Lindsey Owens (Matt) of Auburn, Emily Prescott (Lamar) of Opelika, Andrew Cardoza of Mainland, China, Jacob Taylor (Logan) of Opelika, Clayton Taylor of Opelika, Sydney Cardoza of Ridgewood, New Jersey, Samuel Cardoza of Madrid, Spain and Will Ingram of Opelika; and six great-grandchildren.

The family requests donations be made in memory of Ms. Louise S. Groom to UAB Gift Records, 1720 2nd Avenue S Birmingham, AL 35294-0112, Phone # 205-934-7242. Flowers can be sent to Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory directed.