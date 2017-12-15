Obituaries: Little John Webb

Little John Webb

Funeral service for Little John Webb, 57, of Opelika, Albama was held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Mount Travelers Missionary Baptist Church, 1229 South Dawson Avenue, Waverly, Alabama 36879, with interment in church cemetery, Reverend Benjamin Datiri, Pastor, Reverend Calvin Purter, Officiated and Reverend George Dowdell, as the Eulogist.

Mr. Webb, who passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born August 8, 1960 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing was held Friday, December 8, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Mr. Webb lay in repose at the church one hour prior to the service.

Survivors include: mother, Claudie Webb of Opelika, AL; six sisters, Mary Webb Townsend of Loachapoka, AL, Mary (Larry) Thomas, Norma Jean (Michael) Thomas, Barbara Brooks (Antonio Green) all of Opelika, AL, Blondean Webb of Shorter, AL and Cynthia Matthews of Louisiana; four brothers, Earnest (Julia Mae) Webb, Warner Webb both of Opelika, AL, Clement (Tonya) Webb of Atlanta, GA and Pastor George (Brenda) Dowdell of Dadeville, AL; four aunts, Hattie Lou Williams, Mary Williams, Maggie Dunn all of Auburn, AL and Lillian Mae Owens of Cleveland, OH; three uncles, James Anderson Williams, Sr., John L. Williams both of Auburn, AL and Benny Webb of Montgomery, AL; companion, Barbara Linnell of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.