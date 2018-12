Obituaries: Larry Crowder

Larry Crowder

Funeral service for Larry Crowder, 62, of Opelika, AL, was held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Thompson Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 187 Columbus Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801 with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend Charles Adams, Pastor, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert, Eulogist.

Mr. Crowder, who passed away Monday, November 26, 2018 at his home in Opelika, AL, was born February 28, 1956 in Lee County, Alabama.

A memorial video tribute was on Friday, November 30, 2018, during the hours of 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Mr. Crowder lain in state at the church one hour prior to the service. There was no public viewing.

Survivors include: seven children, Felicia (Chester) Knight, Marcus Preston, April Preston of Opelika, AL, Tawasha Crowder of Phenix City, AL, Corey Preston of Opelika, AL, Marquita (Cemal) Parnell of Warner Robins, GA and LaKeria Crowder of Opelika, AL; two brothers, James Lamar Crowder of Auburn, AL and Kenneth Crowder, Sr. (Robin) of Opelika, AL; two sisters, Loretta Crowder (Lester) and Joyce Crowder both of Opelika, AL; five grandchildren, RaQuavious Crowder, Miketavious Crowder, Ambrea Jones, Collen Anderson and Tyquan Nelms; uncle, Andrew Dowell (Willie Ruth) of Opelika, AL; aunt, Lorraine Dowell of Warren, OH; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.