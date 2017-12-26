Obituaries: Kathey Marie White

Kathey Marie White

Mrs. Kathey Marie White, 64, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia. Memorial services were held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama, Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.(CST).

Kathey is preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Marie Craft; Her Father, T.O. Craft and her brother, David Craft.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph Truman White; daughter, Jennifer (Scott Gantt) Etheridge; her son, Laser T. White; grandchildren, Jason, Abby, Cameron, Austin and Davin; two brothers, Otto (Martha) Craft and Perry (Janice) Craft; two sisters, Darlene Craft-Lane and Carolyn (Louie) Hood, and a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory directed.