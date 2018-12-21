Obituaries: Glennon Maples

Glennon Maples

Glennon Maples of Waverly, Alabama passed away on December 16, 2018 at home with his family by his side. Glenn was born in Perkinston, Mississippi on August 24, 1932.

He graduated from Mississippi State University with a B.S and Masters in Mechanical Engineering and went on to receive his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Oklahoma State University. After working briefly in the petroleum industry, he began a career in academics and research. His teaching career started in 1965. His career at Auburn University spanned 50 years. He retired in 2016 after teaching some 15,000 students while advancing the field of energy utilization. In 1970, he settled in Waverly, Alabama and started a small cattle project for his children. This endeavor, known as Diamond M Farm, is now a thriving operation that has produced a multitude of state and national champions. The farm is now managed by his son and daughter in law, John and Laura Maples. In 1972, he started an engineering consulting firm with his partner David Dyer which is still in operation today. Glenn and his wife were known for laying down seeds and watching them grow. Upon retirement he was awarded the distinction of Professor Emeritus at Auburn University.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bettie Maples and his brothers Bibb and Melva Maples.

Glenn is survived by his two brothers Dupree and Dago Maples of Perkinston, MS, his wife of 50 years Martha Ann Maples, his oldest son Darrel Maples, his daughter Stephanie Maples Edwards and son in law Robert Edwards, and his son John Maples and daughter in law Laura Maples. He also was a proud grandfather of five wonderful grandchildren: Audrey and Sam Edwards, and Jessi, Rylie, and Boone Maples.

Visitation was held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services were held at Waverly United Methodist Church in Waverly, Alabama Friday, December 21, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverends Helen Walton and Blue Vardaman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation OR Waverly United Methodist Church.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.