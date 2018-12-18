Obituaries: Gene A. Dorris

Gene A. Dorris

Gene A. Dorris of Camphill, Alabama was born in Pinson, Tennessee to the late Gladys and Victor Dorris on May 26, 1932 and passed away at his home on December 9, 2018. He was 86 years old.

He was the owner and operator of Dorris Sign Company for the last 66 years.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Johnny Dorris, and Randy Dorris.

He is survived by his son, Richard H. Dorris (LaGina); granddaughter, Bekah Jane McCormick; sister, Mary Towater; brother, Bruce Dorris (Dottie).

Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service was held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. which Brother Chuck Ferrell officiated. Mr. Dorris lain in state from 12:00 Noon until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment followed the funeral service at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.