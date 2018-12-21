Obituaries: Franklin Oneal Everett

Franklin Oneal

Everett

Franklin Oneal Everett of Opelika was born to the late Essic Story and John Everett in Georgia on June 25, 1934 and passed away at Dadeville Health Care on December 16, 2018. He was 84 years old.

Franklin attended Lakeside Church of God, he enjoyed planting flowers and keeping up his yard and garden. He liked to fish, watch NASCAR, and rastlin (wrestling).

He was preceded in death by two brothers, and a sister.

He is survived by his sister, Evelyn McCarty and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

Graveside service were held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Garden Hills Cemetery with Pastor Doug Click officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home directed.