Obituaries: Frank L. Moore

Mr. Frank L. Moore, 88, of Opelika passed away surrounded by his family, at his home, Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Mr. Moore was born January 30, 1930 to mother, Annie Maude Henderson Moore and father, Percy Lamar Moore.

Mr. Moore is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ann; and his parents and siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Thomas) Gardner of Lanett, AL; grandson, Richard (Tiffany) Gardner of Valley, AL; great-grandchildren: Isaac and Izzie Gardner; granddaughter, Kristin (Coley) Trant of Opelika, AL; great-grandchildren: Kenley Jackson, Cole and Wynn Trant.

Frank was a high school graduate of Clift High School (Opelika) in 1948 and Graduate of API (Auburn University) in 1958 in Industrial Engineering. Frank was offered a scholarship to Georgia Tech for football, but turned it down to marry the love of his life, Ann. In 1952, he was enlisted in the army and spent a year overseas in Germany.

Frank spent his earlier working years in management positions, but later decided to return home to Opelika and went to work for Uniroyal where he later retired. He spent his retirement years traveling with his wife of 67 years and spending time with his daughter and family. He was a member of FBCO and spent much of his time with his Sunday School and ROMEO club. Frank was an avid Auburn football fan and loved watching SEC football.

A funeral Service was held Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Visitation was held one hour before the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant funeral Home.

His family would like to thank Dr. John Abrams for his continued love and support of both Frank and Ann; Hospice Compasses and especially Ashley; his Sunday School, Burger King Breakfast Club and ROMEO club; his caregivers and many friends; and finally, Elaine Williams Jones (Jessie), who lovingly cared for him, we will never be able to thank you enough.

