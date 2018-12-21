Obituaries: Edna M. Farrell

Edna M. Farrell

Mrs. Edna M. Farrell passed away peacefully on December 11, 2018 at the age of 93.

Her family has moved her to St. Petersburg, FL for burial next to her husband.

Mrs. Farrell is survived by two sons and one daughter, four grand children, three great-grand children and one great-great grand child.

She was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn and a long time resident of Arbor Springs Nursing Home in Opelika AL.

Edna was a registered nurse who became an aqua aerobics instructor in her retirement years. She loved to sing and was a member of multiple choirs (both church and civic).

Her family will remember her for being lively, active, and her wonderful laugh.