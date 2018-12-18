Obituaries: Douglas “Doug” Craig Kistler

Douglas “Doug”

Craig Kistler

Douglas “Doug” Craig Kistler, 60, of Salem, Alabama passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018.

Doug was born in February 14, 1958 in East St. Louis, Illinois to Charles A. and LaVerne (Welhoelter) Kistler. Upon graduating from Collinsville High School, Doug joined the United States Marine Corp in 1976.

After serving in the marines, he was medically discharged earning his present day family nickname “Gimpy”. Doug then moved to Alabama where he become a “damn Yankee” because he never went back north. He worked at Ampex for 17 years. Doug was then hired at Briggs and Stratton where he worked over 23 years and became first in seniority.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. Kistler, his mother, LaVerne (Welhoelter) Kistler, son-in-law Steve Hooten, and his youngest son, Benjamin Brian Kistler.

Doug is survived by his wife Linda (Baker) Kistler; siblings: Chuck (Sharon) Kistler of O’Fallon, IL, Terry (Rick) Beckett of Troy, IL, Kurt Kistler of Fairview Heights, IL and Mary Beth Hooten of Camden, TN; son, Matthew (Jennifer) Kistler, daughter-in-law Malynda Schmitt-Kistler both of Belleville, IL; daughters: Brandi (Stephen) Gooden, Sheree (Robert) Cox both of Opelika, AL. along with 10 grandchildren: Katie Daniel, Nora Austin, Drake and Mary Whitten Samford, Gage Cox, Rachel, Allison, Isabella, Christiana and Abigail Kistler, Barbara Kistler, mother of his sons, and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his “little girl” Molly Sue.

Visitation service was held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home at 1:00pm. A memorial service immediately followed at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home at 2:00pm.

The family would like to thank all family and friends that attended. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed.