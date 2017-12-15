Obituaries: Danny ‘Bubba’ Winningham

Danny “Bubba”

Winningham

Mr. Danny “Bubba” Winningham of Opelika, Alabama, passed away Friday, December 8, 2017 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on June 5, 1989 in Polk County, Florida.

Mr. Winningham is survived by his mother, Ellen Saylor (John); father, Danny M. Winningham; son, Jayce Winningham; grandmothers, Ellen Preston and Geneva Lynch; brothers: Chris Winningham, Derrick Winningham, Dillon Winningham and Jake Bass; sisters, Erica Harrison (Paul) and Christian Winningham.

Visitation will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Thursday, December 14, 2017 beginning at 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with a graveside service in Garden Hills Cemetery following at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Doug Click will officiate.