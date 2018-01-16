Obituaries: Bernard Luke Vallely

Bernard Luke Vallely

Mr. Bernard Luke Vallely, 67, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, with loved ones by his side at Oak Park Nursing Home in Auburn, Alabama.

He was born May 20, 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama. He moved to Opelika in June, 1962.

Bernard graduated from Opelika High School (Class of 1969). While attending Auburn on an ROTC Scholarship, he left the program due to hearing problems and joined the Co-op Program working with Georgia Power Company in Rome, Georgia. After graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University in 1974, he worked at Keesler Air Force Base in Gulfport, Mississippi and then Warner Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, Georgia.

He concluded his professional career with ITT Avionics.

It was in Warner Robins that he obtained a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying to areas of interest nearby. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his early life.

He was very knowledgeable with computers and enjoyed repairing cars and small machines. He excelled in wit, a sense of humor, and determination.

He was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia. Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, Winifred Vincent Allen Vallely and Bernard Xavier Vallely; his sisters Loretta Ann Vallely and Carol Ann Shoemaker; his brother, Hugh Joseph Vallely; and his sister-in-law, Leslie Vallely.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Davis Vallely; daughter, Lisa (Joshua) Kiernan and their children Leah Kitchens and Ashlyn Kiernan (Bonaire, Georgia); daughter, Amy Rich and her daughter Amber Payne (Perry, Georgia); and Glenda Black Vallely (Perry, Georgia); step-son, Jamie (Alicia) McAnally and their children James, Ison, and Elizabeth (Beauregard, Alabama); step-son, Joey (Barbara) McAnally and their children, Joshua, and Anna (Beauregard, Alabama).

Survivors also include his two sisters and their spouses, Jerry and Chuck Barber (Opelika, Alabama), and Mary and Steve Badskey (Montgomery, Alabama); his three brothers and their spouses, Joe and Lynne Vallely (Huntsville, Alabama), Tim and Anne Vallely (Opelika, Alabama), and Dan and Leah Vallely (Huntsville, Alabama); many nieces and nephews, and a host of great nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Friday, Jan. 12 then a remembrance of Bernard’s life was held in the Chapel. Rev. Ed Haag, Chaplain at Kindred Hospice, Phenix City, Alabama officiated. Interment followed at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory directed.

