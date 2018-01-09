Obituaries: Albert Floyd Killian, Sr.

Albert Floyd Killian, Sr.

Albert F. Killian, Sr. 88, went to be with the Lord his God and Savior on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

He was the kind and loving husband for 61 years of Nancy Booth Killian.

He also is survived by sons, Albert Floyd Killian, Jr. (Freddie) and James Alex Killian (Marsha) and daughters, Jane Ann Killian Fleming (Ed) and Molly Kathryn Killian Frederick (Mike); four grandchildren, Tiffany Killian Perry (Tyler), Mathew Riley Frederick (Leah), Martha (Marti) Killian Frederick, and Jane Killian Bunting (Lucas); and one great-granddaughter, RileyKate Frederick.

Born in Salem, Alabama on September 11, 1929 to James Lewis Killian, Sr. and Martha Pratt Killian, Albert attended schools in Salem and Opelika.

He graduated from Clift High School in 1947 and with degrees from Auburn University in 1953 and 1958.

As a life-long educator, Albert began his teaching career in Opelika City Schools where he was a teacher and a coach.

Career highlights include teaching in England at Upper Heyford Air Force Base and serving as principal at Eufaula High School. He worked for Auburn University as Director for High School Relations and Pre-College Counseling, Registrar and retired from the university as the Associate Director of Cooperative Education in 1984.

As an U.S. Army veteran, Albert served his country in active duty 1947-48 and in Korea 1951-52.

He was in the Alabama Army National Guard from 1949-89 and retired as Lt. Colonel.

He was an active member of 1st Baptist Church, Opelika. Over the years, he served as Deacon Sunday school teacher, Trustee, traveled with Carpenters for Christ and held numerous committee positions in various churches.

Mr. Killian was a member and participated in activities with Auburn Kiwanis Club for fifty years and was a board member of the Museum of East Alabama from 1998-2006.

He helped organize and participated in Honor Flight for WWII Veterans. Other community service interests included Opelika High School Alumni Association and volunteering at Lee County Humane Society with Nancy as they fostered sixty-one dogs in their home from 1999-2012.

He received The Spirit of Opelika Award in 2014.

He enjoyed reading, history, foreign travel and Kaiser Frazer automobiles.

A memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, January 8 at First Baptist Church in Opelika with Sr. Associate Pastor, Dr. Mike King officiating. Visitation followed in the First Baptist Church parlor room.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directed.