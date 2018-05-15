IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNA M. STARR, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to FLOYD T. STARR, III and ALVIN W. STARR, as Co-Executros of the Estate of Anna M. Starr, deceased, on the 3rd day of May 2018, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by Law or the same witll be barred.
Michael E. Short
Adams, White Oliver Short & Forbes, LLP
205 S. 9th Street, P.O. Box 2069
Opelika, AL 36803-2069
(334) 745-6466
Legal Run 5/9/18, 5/16/18 & 5/23/18
