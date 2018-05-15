IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANNA M. STARR, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to FLOYD T. STARR, III and ALVIN W. STARR, as Co-Executros of the Estate of Anna M. Starr, deceased, on the 3rd day of May 2018, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by Law or the same witll be barred.

Michael E. Short

Adams, White Oliver Short & Forbes, LLP

205 S. 9th Street, P.O. Box 2069

Opelika, AL 36803-2069

(334) 745-6466

Legal Run 5/9/18, 5/16/18 & 5/23/18