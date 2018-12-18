OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE ROY L. JOHNSON, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that Letters Testamentary of the Estate of ROY L. JOHNSON, deceased, having been granted to MYRA JEAN JOHNSON on the 16th day of Nov. 2018, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present such claims within the time allowed by law, or the same will be forever barred.

MYRA JEAN JOHNSON

Legal Run 12/19/18, 12/26/18 & 01/02/2019