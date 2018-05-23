IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN STRANG PRUETT, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2018 -B-011

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Christine Strang Boldrick, on the 14th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Christine Strang Boldrick

Personal Representative

