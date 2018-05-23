IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SUSAN STRANG PRUETT, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2018 -B-011
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Christine Strang Boldrick, on the 14th day of May, 2018, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Christine Strang Boldrick
Personal Representative
Legal Run 5/23, 5/30 & 6/6/2018
