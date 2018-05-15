IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of Caleb Josiah Hanson, Deceased,

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Timothy Brian Hanson as

Administrator of the Estate of Caleb Josiah Hanson deceased, on the 3 rd day of April, 2018

by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are

hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be

barred.

BY: Timothy Brian Hanson,

Personal Representative of the Estate of Caleb Josiah Hanson

Legal Run 5/16, 5/23 & 5/30/18