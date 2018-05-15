IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate OF KENNETH IRVING BARTON, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been gratned to Otis Denham as Administrator of the Estate of Kenneth Irving Barton, deceased, on the 1st day of May, 2018 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Otis Denham, Administrator

Legal Run 5/16, 5/23 & 5/30