NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on January 17, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:
1412 Opelika Rd.
Auburn, AL 36830
(334) 703-6337
The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances.
Roderick Strong
Unit #A10
2605 W 82nd St
Inglewood, CA, 90305
Mini fridge, printer, boxes, small tv, bags
Kisha Calloway
Unit #240
1307 Randolph St
Opelika,AL,36801
Chair, couch, dresser, mattress, tables, bags, boxes, clothes, books, bicycle, toys
Kerry Bark
Unit #T351
560 N Perry St Apt 121
Auburn, AL, 36832
Dresser, table, dryer, television, washer, stove, boxes
Natraya Heard
Unit #D65
1350 Commerce Dr Apt 313
Auburn, AL, 36830
Chair, large couch, lamps, pillows
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.
Legal Run 12/27/18 & 1/3/18
