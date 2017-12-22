NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on January 17, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Extra Space Storage facility located at:

1412 Opelika Rd.

Auburn, AL 36830

(334) 703-6337

The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances.

Roderick Strong

Unit #A10

2605 W 82nd St

Inglewood, CA, 90305

Mini fridge, printer, boxes, small tv, bags

Kisha Calloway

Unit #240

1307 Randolph St

Opelika,AL,36801

Chair, couch, dresser, mattress, tables, bags, boxes, clothes, books, bicycle, toys

Kerry Bark

Unit #T351

560 N Perry St Apt 121

Auburn, AL, 36832

Dresser, table, dryer, television, washer, stove, boxes

Natraya Heard

Unit #D65

1350 Commerce Dr Apt 313

Auburn, AL, 36830

Chair, large couch, lamps, pillows

Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Extra Space Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment.

Legal Run 12/27/18 & 1/3/18