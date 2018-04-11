NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 204 S. 7 th Street, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO.______

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows: Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit: From a R-1 District (Rural District) to a C-2 District (Office/Retail District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

LOT 1, DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL SUBDIVISION, FIRST REVISION, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 17, at Page 18, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

The above-described property contains 16.67 acres, more or less, and is located in the 2700 block of Society Hill Road, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

WITNESS my hand this the 11 th day of April, 2018.

/s/ R. G. Shuman CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 4/11/2018