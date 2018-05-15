NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 2 nd day of May, 2013, by April Elaine Bentley, as Mortgagor in favor of William Pinkard, as Mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book No.

3973, at Page No. 451, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale

contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama, on the Friday, the 22 nd day of June, 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in

Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 19-A, GATES SUBDIVISION, a resubdivision of Lots 15 and 19, according to and as shown by map or plat of said subdivision of record in Town Plat Book 33, at Page 124, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or

assessments whether of record or not.

_________________

William Pinkard,

Mortgagee

J. Brandon Rice

Attorney for Mortgagee

830 Avenue A Opelika, AL 36801

Legal Run 5/16, 5/23 & 5/30/2018