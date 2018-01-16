NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the mortgage executed on the 15th day of August 2017, by Rebecca Shavers Jemery, a single woman, as mortgagor in favor of Hardwood,

LLC, an Alabama limited liability company, as mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book No. 4329, at Page 64, and said default

continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika, Alabama on

Friday, the 23 rd day of February , 2018, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate embraced in said mortgage, situated in Lee County, Alabama, to-wit:

PARCEL 1:

Lot 44, Deerfield Estates Subdivision, Phase II, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof of record in Town Plat Book 17, at Page 113, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, along with any interest Grantor may have in that certain 1997 28×60, more or less, Southern Energy SE11750 manufactured mobile home VIN No. DSE2AL10269A & DSE2AL10269B.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not.

_________________

Hardwood, LLC, An Alabama limited liability company

Mortgagee

J. Brandon Rice

Attorney for Mortgagee

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, AL 36801

Legal Run 1/17/18, 1/24/18 & 1/31/18