NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING – CASE NO. 2017

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution
In the Estate of EDDIE DEAN FRAZIER, JR., deceased
Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Janice Frazier on November 30, 2017, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent. BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 12/27/2017

