IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NO: 2018-A-238
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CURTIS ALONZA HORNE, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTOR
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to RUSSELL DARREN HORNE, on the 8th day of May 2018, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. BY: James E. Hall, Attorney for Executor.
Hon. Bill English
Judge of Probate Lee County
Legal Run 5/16, 5/23 & 5/30
