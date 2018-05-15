IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA – CASE NO: 2018-A-238

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CURTIS ALONZA HORNE, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to RUSSELL DARREN HORNE, on the 8th day of May 2018, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. BY: James E. Hall, Attorney for Executor.

Hon. Bill English

Judge of Probate Lee County

