IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE

COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF VIDAL CORDERO BURGOS CASE NO: 2018-A-001

DECEASED.

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY ADMINISTRATOR OR EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Karen Dean, on the 5th day of January, 2018 by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. BY: James E. Hall, Attorney for Executrix.

Legal Run

01/10/18, 01/17/18, 01/24/18