STATE OF ALABAMA
CASE NO.2018-C-115
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
ESTATE OF SUSAN BOOTHE KELLY, DECEASED
NOTICE OF
APPOINTMENT OF
ADMINISTRATOR
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Susan Boothe Kelly, deceased having been granted to Mark Earnest Kelly this 21st day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be
barred.
Mark Earnest Kelly, Administrator
Jeffery A. Hilyer 334-745-2564
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 30
Opelika, AL 36803-0030
Legal Run 01/02/19, 01/09/19, 01/16/19
