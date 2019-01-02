STATE OF ALABAMA

CASE NO.2018-C-115

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

ESTATE OF SUSAN BOOTHE KELLY, DECEASED

NOTICE OF

APPOINTMENT OF

ADMINISTRATOR

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Susan Boothe Kelly, deceased having been granted to Mark Earnest Kelly this 21st day of December, 2018, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be

barred.

Mark Earnest Kelly, Administrator

Jeffery A. Hilyer 334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, AL 36803-0030

Legal Run 01/02/19, 01/09/19, 01/16/19