New veterans memorial approved by city council

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

The Smiths Station City Council voted to move forward with plans for the construction of a veteran’s memorial during its meeting last Tuesday night.

In a resolution passed by the council, the city will pay $3,000 to Hecht Burdeshaw Architects of Columbus, Georgia, to conceptualize and draft the project’s blueprints.

According to Mayor Bubba Copeland, the memorial will honor Smiths Station veterans of all wars and be developed to host year-round events.

“I don’t want this to be a one-use facility. I want a facility that the (entire) community can use,” Copeland said.

The council also voted to approve the purchase of the city’s first-ever vehicle, a 4-wheel-drive Ford Explorer, to be used by City Code Enforcement Officer Ed Adams.

In other business, the council:

– approved the city’s general fund budget report for the month of April

– read a proclamation honoring Smiths Station High School’s varsity softball team, which finished third in the 7A state tournament earlier this month.

The Smiths Station City Council meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the city’s Government Center, which is located at 2336 Lee Road 430.