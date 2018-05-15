Milton M. Hamm, Sr.

1936 – 2018

Milton M. Hamm, Sr., 81, of Opelika passed away Sunday, May 13, 2018 at Bethany House.

Mr. Hamm was born December 12, 1936 to parents: Aubrey Lee Hamm, Sr. and Pauline Bowen.

He lived most of his life in Opelika and retired after 33 years of service with the Opelika Water Board.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Fay Hamm.

He is survived by son, Milton (Buster) Hamm Jr. of Valley, AL; grandchildren: Nicholas (Elizabeth) Bledsoe, Joshua (Kim) Bledsoe, Deanna Flournoy, Preston Lee Flournoy, Preston Lee Flournoy and Kristie Lynn Hamm; and great-grandchildren: Austin Bledsoe, Baliegh Bledsoe, Justin Bledow, Lydia Bledsoe, Mariah Thomas and Haeleigh Dixon.

A funeral service for Mr. Milton Hamm, Sr. will be held Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory. A visitation was held on Tuesday, May 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Reverend Mac Vallard will be officiating and interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetary.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory is directing.

