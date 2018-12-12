Listen Linda

Linda.. listen,

I’m a 31-year-old single girl just living my best life. But something is missing. I’ve been single so long now, I’m not sure how to even begin dating. Since you’ve seen it all, what is your best advice for how to put yourself out there? Do you think dating apps are the way to go? I have several friends that use apps, but I’m scared of being murdered or catfished. Help me Linda!

Sincerely,

Single and ready to mingle but not sure how

Dear Single and ready to mingle,

Don’t worry – you’re not alone in your angst. One third of those who try online dating sites and apps never go on a single date, and that’s despite spending 5.2 hours a week looking at profiles, then another 6.7 hours sending out messages. That adds up to around 12 hours a week, all in hopes of finding a perfect date which only averages 1.8 hours. In this day and time, that is almost like having a part-time job!!!

The risks are definitely out there when trying to find your soulmate in cyberworld! Safety is definitely the first priority here and if you do find someone that sparks your interest online, have them meet you in a public area such as a restaurant, mall, or park. I have several friends who have been lucky and have found their spouse on Match.com and Christian Mingle.com.

Needless to say, I also have friends who haven’t had much luck. The safest and best place to meet someone would be in a local church that offers events and meetings just for singles.

My best advice, since I am a hopeless romantic, is for you to go about your daily routine and when you least expect it, Prince Charming will appear!

Remember, there is no perfect man, so before you push away someone who is not a Brad Pitt or a Luke Bryan, get to know them and their heart! Looks fade but honesty and integrity don’t! Good luck to you!

Linda