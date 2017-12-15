Lewis Cooper, Jr. Memorial Library to host Festival

By Morgan Bryce

Opelika students are invited to kick off their Christmas break with fun, games and learning during Lewis Cooper, Jr. Memorial Library’s Fa La La Festival Dec. 18-22.

The event will kick off with Monday’s Holiday Safari, which will allow children to learn about and interact with surprise guest animals.

“These are animals that come from very far away, and we’re super excited to let kids get hands on with these wonderful creatures,” said Library Director Rosanna McGinnis.

Tuesday through Friday, children will gather for Christmas-themed story times, movie showings and arts and crafts.

“We hope that kids will stop seeing the library as a quiet warehouse of books and instead see the library as an exciting gathering place where they can connect with other members of the community in fun ways,” McGinnis said.

Activities for each day of the week-long event begin at 10 a.m. The event is free, but registration is required for the safari. To register, email library@opelika-al.gov or call (334) 705-5378. The library is located at 200 S.. 6th St.