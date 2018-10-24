Letter to the Editor: Vote no on Alabama Amendment 1 allowing public display of Ten Commandments

Dear Editor,

A referendum to authorize the display of the Ten Commandments on public property has been put on the Nov. 6 Alabama ballot at the behest of Roy Moore backer Dean Young. State legislators unwisely approved a measure to amend the Alabama Constitution to allow Ten Commandments displays in courts and public schools.

Alabamans must vote down this unconstitutional ruse.

The U.S. Supreme Court has spoken clearly on this question, noting that Bible edicts do not belong in our public schools, which exist to educate, not to proselytize.

High courts have likewise spoken against Moore and his crusade to put Ten Commandments monuments inside Alabama courthouses. He’s even been removed from judicial office for trying to do so.

The First Commandment — dictating which god must be worshipped — is reason enough why the decalog does not belong on government property, since it clearly violates the First Amendment.

Instead of placing Bible verses on public property, we ought to be placing signs reminding citizens such as Young and Moore to “Honor Thy First Amendment.”

Sincerely,

Annie Laurie

Gaylor

Co-President

Freedom From Religion Foundation

P.O. Box 750

Madison WI 53701