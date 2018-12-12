Letter to the Editor: ‘Opelika’s Diamond’

Dear Editor,

A diamond sparkled in the midst of last night’s cold, wind, and rain. My wife and I attended the First Baptist Church Opelika’s presentation of Handel’s Messiah conducted by William Powell. The presentation was superb.

Congratulations to all the very talented performers (soloists, choir, orchestra, supporting cast) for such an uplifting, well-orchestrated, and exquisite performance.

Additionally, my thanks to First Baptist for sponsoring and supporting this challenging event; they were such gracious hosts.

An extraordinary, beautiful gift truly came to Opelika last night. Thank you all for such a lovely gift.

Sincerely,

Keith Gibson

Opelika