Letter to the Editor: ‘Alabama is facing a political crisis’

Dear Editor,

Alabama is facing a crisis.

I don’t know whether the crisis was caused by a single event or a series of events, but Alabama is in crisis. We’re all in it together, and we have to work together to make our way out of it.

For nearly 20 years, the Attorney General’s Office has been used as a political tool to help friends and hurt enemies. Alabama’s Attorney’s Generals have spent millions of taxpayers’ dollars promoting their own personal political agendas or scoring points for their party, and not for people.The Office has not been governed by and for the people of this State, as it’s supposed to be.

Alabama can’t move forward until the Attorney General’s Office is non-partisan and independent. I believe it shouldn’t matter whether a candidate has an “R” or a “D” beside their name, the Attorney General must be independent to administer justice fairly and equally.

In a recent article by a notable Alabama columnist, he stated in times of crisis, no matter how divided we appear to be, Alabamians pull together to solve the crisis. Now is the time for that to happen.

We must tackle the opioid epidemic that is destroying lives and families, and work to expose and prosecute the rampant human trafficking within our borders. We need to focus on protecting our children by making our schools safe, safeguard our seniors from fraud and abuse, and making our communities safer places – places where justice prevails and prosperity is more than just a dream.When I’m Alabama’s Attorney General, that’s what I’ll be thinking about and working towards.

This doesn’t have to be complicated. It’s as simple as electing the right person to public office, one who is devoted to the people and not to politics.I’m the managing partner of a law office dedicated to helping those who don’t have the power or resources to fight back on their own. That’s what I do, and I’m honored to do it. I’m running because I want to do the same for the people of Alabama, and there’s no time like now to get to work.

I’m asking for your endorsement and support for Attorney General. My campaign is about leadership through service –it’s about people, not politics.

I am sincerely yours,

Joe Siegelman

Candidate for

Attorney General