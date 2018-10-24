Lee County Voter’s League releases list of endorsements

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The league’s next “Get Out the Vote” meeting will be held Nov. 5, the day before the general elections, to inform citizens of their endorsements and educate them on how to participate in the process.

The league is a non-partisan organization that endorses Democrat, Libertarian, Republican, Independent and write-in candidates.

Lee County Voters League secretary Dorothy Stringer (stringer2131@bellsouth.net) recorded the following endorsements for next month’s Nov. 6 Alabama general elections:

• Governor: Walt maddox – Democrat

• Lt. Governor: Will Boyd – Democrat

• United States Representative 3rd Congressional District: Mallory Hagan – Democrat

• Attorney General: Joseph Siegelman – Democrat

• Secretary Of State: Heather Milam – Democrat

• Chief Justice Of The Supreme Court: Bob Vance, Jr. – Democrat

• Associate Justice Of The Supreme Court, Place No. 4: Donna Wesson Smalley – Democrat

• State Auditor: Miranda Karrine Joseph – Democrat

• Public Service Commission, Place No. 1: Cara Y. Mcclure – Democrat

• Public Service Commission, Place No. 2: Kari Powell – Democrat

• Member, State Board Of Education, District No. 2: Adam Jortner – Democrat

• State Senator, District No. 13: Darrell Turner – Democrat

• State Senator, District No. 27: Nancy Carlton Bendinger – Democrat

• State Representative, District No. 38: Brian Mcgee – Democrat

• State Representative, District No. 79: Mary Wynne Kling – Democrat

• State Representative, District No. 80: Christopher F. “Apostle” Davis – Democrat

• State Representative, District No. 82: Pebblin Walker Warren – Democrat

• State Representative, District No. 83: Jeremy “Mr. Eyg” Gray – Democrat

• Lee County Judge Of Probate:

No Endorsement

• Lee County Sheriff: Jay Jones – Republican

• Member, Lee County Board Of Education, District No. 6: Larry Patterson – Democrat

• Member, Lee County Board Of Education, District No. 7: Napoleon Stringer – Democrat

• Member, Lee County Commission, District No. 2: No Endorsement

• Member, Lee County Commission, District No. 4: No Endorsement

• Member, Lee County Commission, District No. 5: John A Harris – Write-In

• Lee County Coroner:

No Endorsement

• Member, Macon County Commission, District No. 4: Frank Dillman – Libertarian.

In closing, the league continues to experience good “growing pains,” which shepherded meetings to Bethesda Baptist Church [where Rev. Anthony Pogue is pastor] at 201 S. 4th St. in Opelika.