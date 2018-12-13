Leadership Lee County announces service project benefiting Lee County Humane Society

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Members of Leadership Lee County are aiming to raise $10,000 for a service project benefitting the Lee County Humane Society.

During a press conference held today at the Lee County Justice Center, class member Kristen Reeder said the money raised will cover the cost of repairs to the building’s interior and facilities – new ceiling tiles and dehumidifiers, clean drains and fresh paint – as well as improve its overall aesthetic for visitors looking to adopt.

“I thought that this would be a great opportunity with the amazing people that we have in this program to do something a little bit different for the (Lee County) Humane Society,” Reeder said. “We’re going to spend time fixing up the facilities ourselves, because at the end of the day, it’s about making a love match. We want those potential adopters to come in and feel the environment that they want to adopt these animals in.”

With approximately 125-150 animals present in the shelter at all times, LCHS Shelter Director T.J. McCullough said these repairs will improve their odds of adoption, overall wellbeing and reduce overcrowding issues.

“It’s been a huge struggle to get contractors to commit to come on a paying basis to come and help us out … (and) we are unbelievably thankful for this group and the community that’s going to help pitch in and get this done,” McCullough said.

Reeder added that each member of the class is responsible for providing or raising a minimum of $200 for the project. Donations or sponsorships can be made through the LLC Facebook page or by clicking the “Current Class” tab of the organization’s website www.leadershipleecounty.org and selecting donate below. She said they hope to have both the money and work completed by March 2019.

For more information, email kreeder@auburnalabama.org, like and follow the LLC’s social media pages or visit www.leecountyhumane.org. The shelter is located at 1140 Ware Drive.