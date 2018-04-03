LCC tackles right-of-way issues, board vacancies at the March 26 meeting

By Fred Woods

Opelika Observer

The owners of all the property surrounding Lee Road 670, just south of Loachapoka, have submitted a written petition asking the county commission to vacate the right-of-way along the road. The Lee County Highway Department currently maintains LR 670 from Lee Road 137 (Wire Road) to a dead end, a distance of 0.131 miles.

The landowners’ request meets the requirements of Alabama law, and the commission scheduled the required public hearing on the vacation request for May 14, 2018, just prior to the 5 p.m. regular commission meeting.

Pastor Kathreen Vaughn, of the Universal Mission Church, located on Lee Road 665 near Loachapoka High School, had appeared earlier asking the county to address her concerns about conditions on LR 665.

Those concerns were satisfactorily addressed by the Highway Department, but the root problem appears to be that the road is so narrow in some places, particularly on the eastern portion, that two-way traffic is virtually impossible.

Pastor Vaughn, assisted by District 5 Commissioner John Harris, will attempt to get adjacent property owners to donate right-of-way so that consideration may given to widening the road.

At least 90 percent of the right-of-way must be donated.

The commission also announced a vacancy on the East Alabama Health Care Authority Board due to the recent resignation of Cooper James.

James’ term would have expired on September 30, 2020.

Arthur Dowdell also appeared to announce his candidacy for the Commission District 5 seat being vacated by Harris.