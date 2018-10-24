Kreher Preserve and Nature Center to host ‘Halloween Enchanted Forest’ Oct. 25-26

By Sarah Crim

Opelika Observer

Opelika Observer

Auburn University’s Kreher Preserve and Nature Center will hold its first “Halloween Enchanted Forest” Oct. 25-26.

The center will be teaming up with the City of Auburn Junior Theater program, Auburn College of Engineering students and Auburn University student and community volunteers to offer this non-scary, fun and educational event.

Families are invited to wear their costumes as they head out on a guide-directed exploration into the enchanted and well-lit trails. Along the way, they will find 10 stops, where costumed actors will sing, dance or recite a poem about the animal, plant or insect that they represent including a pitcher plant, bat, beaver and praying mantis.

“We are so excited to bring this new educational Halloween event to our community. Years of thought and planning have gone into creating these fun, memory-making evenings,” said Jennifer Lolley, the center’s outreach administrator. “We greatly appreciate the Louise K. and Frank A. Turner Foundation for funding our lighting and costumes. Come on out and support the preserve and enjoy a great evening with your family.”

Tickets are $5 per person with proceeds benefiting the continued programming and improvement of the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center.

To purchase tickets, visit the website at www.auburn.edu/preserve and click on “Purchase Tickets/Register.” This event is not recommended for very young children who might be afraid of costumed characters. Guests are encouraged to wear close-toed shoes and bring a flashlight.

Halloween activities including pumpkin bowling and face painting will take place under the pavilion. The night will end around a campfire with s’mores and hot cocoa available for purchase, along with other fun activities for families.

The Kreher Preserve and Nature Center is an outreach program of the Auburn University School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences. The preserve has 120 acres, including six miles of marked trails, nature playground and several natural features of interest. It is open to the public free of charge every day from sunrise to sunset and located at 2222 N. College St.

For questions about this event or any other of the activities at the preserve, contact Lolley via email at preserve@auburn.edu or by phone at 334-844-8091.