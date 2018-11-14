John Sweatman joins City of Opelika’s Economic Development Department

Special to the Opelika Observer

The City of Opelika welcomed John Sweatman to the Opelika Economic Development team as a project manager on Nov. 12.

“We are thrilled to have John join our Economic Development team. His time as a local businessman here in Opelika will serve him well with existing contacts and relationships within the community. He understands and is eager to help us accomplish our goal to further develop opportunities that will support the continued growth of the City of Opelika,” said Lori Huguley, CEcD, Director of Opelika Economic Development.

In his new role, Sweatman will be responsible for economic research, building and site database maintenance, project coordination for city services with new industrial building projects, coordinating proposals for recruitment projects, developing presentations and marketing materials, preparing for and attending Opelika Industrial Development Authority meetings, hosting prospect visits, visiting with existing industries, coordinating special events such as red carpet tours, ground breaking seminars and ribbon cuttings, as well as attending trade shows, seminars, conferences and training courses. He will have frequent interaction with organizations such as State of Alabama Economic Development Allies, Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Main Street and City of Opelika staff.

Sweatman, a native of Alamogordo, New Mexico, has lived in Opelika for 38 years. He started NeighborhoodTour magazine of East Alabama and West Georgia in 1994, and in 2012 started NeighborhoodTour.com “Your Move In Motion.” The magazine is the premier place to sell, shop and search for real estate in the Auburn-Opelika area. The .com business brings real estate agents the power to sell homes through dynamic video.

Sweatman’s daughter, Samantha, will now control and manage the NeighborhoodTour businesses, as he begins his new position with the City of Opelika. Sweatman and his wife Angie are members of Embrace United Methodist, and together they have five adult children and four grandsons ages 1 to 11.

For more information, call Huguley at 334-705-5115.