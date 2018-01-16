INVITATION TO BID

BID# 18017

Sealed bids for the construction of the Auburn Street and ML King Boulevard Resurfacing shall be received at the Opelika City Hall Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on Monday, January 29, 2018, and then publicly opened and

read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. No bid will be accepted from anyone except a qualified

Contractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama. Phone number: 334-705- 5450

Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop

box. The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her

by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted. A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum

will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: LillieFinley,

Purchasing-Revenue Manager,

City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390,

Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390.

Attn: Auburn Street and ML King Boulevard Resurfacing

LILLIE FINLEY

PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 01/17/2018