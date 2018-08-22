Internship interview: Arnecia Walker

By Vanessa Poulson

For the Opelika Observer

Arnecia Walker, born in Anniston, Alabama, and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, is a senior at Auburn University, majoring in Communication and minoring in Leadership Studies.

She has spent the past two years working for Auburn Athletics as a recruiter and public relations representative. Auburn has been Walker’s dream school since she was younger, but she is excited to be graduating this December.

Her favorite hobbies include online shopping, with Forever 21 being her favorite store to purchase clothes from, as well as hanging out with her friends.

She enjoys watching YouTube vlogs and clothing haul videos. Her favorite food is pasta, in any of its wonderful different forms, but she also loves Asian food, especially Hibachi.

From this internship, Walker hopes to gain insight on the communications trade and to strengthen her writing ability.

In her future endeavors, she hopes to one day become a director of communications at a large company in a city like Dallas or Atlanta.