IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROSCOE THOMAS, JR., (DECEASED), IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the

26 th day of March, 2018, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County,

Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BERNICE STENSON THOMAS

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 3/28, 4/4 & 4/11/2018