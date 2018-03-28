IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROSCOE THOMAS, JR., (DECEASED), IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the
26 th day of March, 2018, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County,
Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
BERNICE STENSON THOMAS
Administrator
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504
Legal Run 3/28, 4/4 & 4/11/2018
