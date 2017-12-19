IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2017-C-078

IN RE: The Estate of ELOIS G. DUNCAN, Deceased

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Susan Elizabeth Elliott, as Executrix of the Estae of Elois G. Duncan, deceased, on the 7th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Susan Elizabeth Elliott

SUSAN ELIZABETH ELLIOTT – Executrix of the Estate of Elois G. Duncan, deceased.

Legal Run 12/20/17, 12/27/17 & 01/03/17