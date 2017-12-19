IN RE: The Estate of ELOIS G. DUNCAN, Deceased

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. 2017-C-078
IN RE: The Estate of ELOIS G. DUNCAN, Deceased
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Susan Elizabeth Elliott, as Executrix of the Estae of Elois G. Duncan, deceased, on the 7th day of December, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Susan Elizabeth Elliott
SUSAN ELIZABETH ELLIOTT – Executrix of the Estate of Elois G. Duncan, deceased.
Legal Run 12/20/17, 12/27/17 & 01/03/17

